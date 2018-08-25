Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

CHW stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.39. 12,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$9.04 and a one year high of C$13.00.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,365.00. Also, insider Daniel Wittlin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,075.00. Insiders have acquired 10,100 shares of company stock worth $109,505 in the last quarter.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

