Childrens Place (PLCE) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $137.85 on Friday. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 50.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 44.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 194,722 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 40.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 424,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 121,867 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

