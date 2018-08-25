Childrens Place (PLCE) vs. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Head-To-Head Survey

Childrens Place (NYSE: AEO) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Childrens Place shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Childrens Place and American Eagle Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Childrens Place $1.87 billion 1.23 $84.69 million $7.91 17.43 American Eagle Outfitters $3.80 billion 1.32 $204.16 million $1.16 24.49

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Childrens Place. Childrens Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Childrens Place has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Childrens Place and American Eagle Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Childrens Place 1 2 11 0 2.71 American Eagle Outfitters 1 4 11 0 2.63

Childrens Place presently has a consensus price target of $147.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $22.79, indicating a potential downside of 19.80%. Given Childrens Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Childrens Place is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Dividends

Childrens Place pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Eagle Outfitters pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Childrens Place pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Eagle Outfitters pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Childrens Place has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Childrens Place and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Childrens Place 4.28% 30.86% 15.08% American Eagle Outfitters 5.67% 18.65% 12.57%

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Childrens Place on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,014 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 190 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of March 8, 2018, it operated approximately 933 American Eagle Outfitters stores, 109 Aerie stand-alone stores, 4 Tailgate stand-alone stores, and 1 Todd Snyder stand-alone store in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and China. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 214 locations operated by licensees in 25 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, and www.ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

