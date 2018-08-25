China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.72. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

