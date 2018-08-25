China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CHU has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 110.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

