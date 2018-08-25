Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of CHR stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.66. 218,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,473. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.86.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of C$378.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.00 million.

In related news, Director Kirk Jon Charles Newhook sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.28, for a total transaction of C$39,282.88. Also, insider Scott Tapson sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$420,925.00. Insiders have sold 63,834 shares of company stock valued at $474,607 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cormark set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.