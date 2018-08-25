CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

