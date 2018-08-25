CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,100 Shares of American Express (AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after buying an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,015 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of AXP opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

