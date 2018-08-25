CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $16.66 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 68,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 31.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,604 shares of company stock worth $34,075,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

