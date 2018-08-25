CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 287,550 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,803,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 361,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 229,673 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 236,627 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on Rev Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other news, Director John Canan bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,438.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $16.88 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

