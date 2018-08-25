CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Director Purchases C$12,865.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Toby Chu purchased 15,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$12,865.00.

Toby Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Toby Chu purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$2,490.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Toby Chu purchased 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Toby Chu purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

CIBT Education Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.79. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,351. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.84 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.90%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.63 price target (up previously from C$1.51) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

