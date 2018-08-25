Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1,463.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $78.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.