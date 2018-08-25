Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 173.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,477 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $3,631,000. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Cintas by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $212.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

