City (CHCO) and CIT Group (CIT) Head to Head Survey

City (NYSE: CIT) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 1 0 2.25 CIT Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

City currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $54.51, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than City.

Profitability

This table compares City and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 29.49% 13.85% 1.65% CIT Group 10.81% 7.38% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. City pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $206.54 million 6.13 $54.31 million $3.94 20.79 CIT Group $3.21 billion 1.93 $468.20 million $3.07 17.84

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than City. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats CIT Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans and deposits. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, and reverse mortgages, as well as fiduciary services. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company also offers online banking services. It operates through a network of 70 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

