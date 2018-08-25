Clovis Oncology (CLVS) vs. VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Critical Survey

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: VRNA) and VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -2.86, suggesting that its share price is 386% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clovis Oncology and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $55.51 million 33.34 -$346.39 million ($5.12) -6.87 VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($2.41) -4.84

VERONA PHARMA P/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VERONA PHARMA P/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -382.83% -94.28% -38.02% VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -40.96% -34.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clovis Oncology and VERONA PHARMA P/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 2 11 0 2.85 VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 5 0 3.00

Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $83.06, indicating a potential upside of 136.30%. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 198.20%. Given VERONA PHARMA P/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VERONA PHARMA P/S is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Summary

VERONA PHARMA P/S beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

