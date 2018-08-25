CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.91 million. equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

