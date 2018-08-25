COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

CCLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Macquarie cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

