COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

