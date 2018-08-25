Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

KOF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,217,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,146,000 after buying an additional 131,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

