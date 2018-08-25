Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbus McKinnon earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2916847696715 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 61,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,907. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

