Comerica Bank Sells 10,125 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,107,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,781 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,860,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,508,000 after purchasing an additional 135,555 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,821,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 583,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 343,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

