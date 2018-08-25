Comerica Bank Sells 4,486 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,552 shares of company stock worth $5,592,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

