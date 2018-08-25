Comerica Bank Takes $1.91 Million Position in National Research Co. (NRCIA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRCIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Research by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Research by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRCIA opened at $33.55 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.68.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

