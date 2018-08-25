Cominar REIT (CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 17th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE CUF opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$177.05 million during the quarter. Cominar REIT had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

