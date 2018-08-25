Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,906 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Incyte by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Incyte by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

