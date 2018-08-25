Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,007 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.