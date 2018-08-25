Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN opened at $67.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

