Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cabot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cabot by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cabot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Cabot news, Director Michael M. Morrow purchased 2,000 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $123,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean D. Keohane sold 59,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $3,750,235.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

