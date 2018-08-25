Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

