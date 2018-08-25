Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $170,048.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $187,875.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,576.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $553,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 15.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

