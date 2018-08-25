CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.20 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $176.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $143,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,463. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

