Comparing Banco Bradesco (BBD) and Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI)

Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ: PFBI) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Premier Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $46.46 billion 1.00 $4.59 billion $0.89 7.76 Premier Financial Bancorp $70.64 million 3.75 $14.81 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 5 0 2.83 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.45%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 12.02% 17.06% 1.57% Premier Financial Bancorp 23.63% 9.18% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans. The company also provides depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and bill payment, remote deposits, and telephone banking services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 10 banking offices in Kentucky, 3 banking offices in Ohio, 24 banking offices in West Virginia, 4 banking offices in Washington DC, 1 banking offices in Maryland, and 3 banking offices in Virginia. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

