Comparing Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO and Deutsche Telekom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO 0 1 5 0 2.83 Deutsche Telekom 0 2 5 0 2.71

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Deutsche Telekom pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO pays out 151.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deutsche Telekom pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO 13.43% 44.85% 9.54% Deutsche Telekom 4.52% 16.04% 4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO and Deutsche Telekom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO $6.70 billion N/A $958.31 million $0.98 7.73 Deutsche Telekom $84.71 billion 0.90 $3.91 billion $1.46 11.23

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Telekom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO beats Deutsche Telekom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. As of December 31, 2017, it had a mobile subscriber base of approximately 101.2 million. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 168 million mobile customers, and approximately 28 million fixed-network and 19 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

