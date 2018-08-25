Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $696,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $1,151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,573.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,827,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

