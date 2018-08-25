Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Echostar by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Echostar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 454,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Echostar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Echostar during the first quarter valued at $12,415,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SATS stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. Echostar had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $525.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $229,151.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

