Consentium (CSM) Price Up 6% This Week

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Consentium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00022559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Consentium has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Consentium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,678.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consentium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00266623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035456 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Consentium Token Profile

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consentium’s official website is www.consentium.net. Consentium’s official message board is medium.com/@consentium.

Buying and Selling Consentium

Consentium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consentium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consentium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consentium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consentium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.