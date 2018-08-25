Continental (CON) PT Set at €215.00 by Bank of America

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €215.00 ($244.32) target price by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €217.98 ($247.70).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Thursday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.