Contrasting Bouygues (BOUYF) and PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS: PSMMY) and PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 6.3, suggesting that its stock price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERSIMMON/ADR has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and PERSIMMON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.28% 12.66% 3.47% PERSIMMON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and PERSIMMON/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A PERSIMMON/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and PERSIMMON/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $37.36 billion 2.08 $1.23 billion N/A N/A PERSIMMON/ADR $4.41 billion 2.25 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than PERSIMMON/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of PERSIMMON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PERSIMMON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $5.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Summary

Bouygues beats PERSIMMON/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is based in York, the United Kingdom.

