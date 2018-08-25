Contrasting Equinix (EQIX) & LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Equinix (NYSE: LHO) and LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Equinix alerts:

This table compares Equinix and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $4.37 billion 7.83 $232.98 million $18.53 23.21 LaSalle Hotel Properties $1.10 billion 3.50 $195.03 million $2.47 14.19

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than LaSalle Hotel Properties. LaSalle Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LaSalle Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LaSalle Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 5.71% 7.22% 2.57% LaSalle Hotel Properties 7.08% 3.31% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equinix and LaSalle Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 2 18 0 2.90 LaSalle Hotel Properties 3 12 1 0 1.88

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $508.45, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $27.32, suggesting a potential downside of 22.04%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than LaSalle Hotel Properties.

Summary

Equinix beats LaSalle Hotel Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.