Contrasting Frontline (FRO) and COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE)

Frontline (NYSE: CMRE) and COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontline and COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $646.33 million 1.39 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -176.33 COSTAMARE Inc/SH $412.43 million 1.90 $72.87 million $0.77 9.30

COSTAMARE Inc/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COSTAMARE Inc/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -47.14% -4.71% -1.82% COSTAMARE Inc/SH 15.65% 5.96% 3.06%

Dividends

COSTAMARE Inc/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. COSTAMARE Inc/SH pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontline and COSTAMARE Inc/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 1 3 0 2.75 COSTAMARE Inc/SH 0 2 2 0 2.50

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Frontline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

Volatility and Risk

Frontline has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of COSTAMARE Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COSTAMARE Inc/SH beats Frontline on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc. is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco, Monaco.

