Contrasting GP Strategies (GPX) and China Distance Education (DL)

GP Strategies (NYSE: DL) and China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and China Distance Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.78% 11.06% 5.65% China Distance Education 5.06% 12.48% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and China Distance Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.62 $12.89 million $1.35 14.04 China Distance Education $130.99 million 2.23 $14.93 million N/A N/A

China Distance Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GP Strategies.

Risk & Volatility

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Distance Education has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GP Strategies and China Distance Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.48%. Given GP Strategies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than China Distance Education.

Summary

China Distance Education beats GP Strategies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

