Contrasting Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) & 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.94 $10.24 million $0.53 18.43 1st Constitution Bancorp $49.90 million 3.61 $6.92 million $1.06 20.28

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 20.97% 11.76% 1.21% 1st Constitution Bancorp 14.43% 9.71% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.28%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

