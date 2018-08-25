Contrasting United Microelectronics (UMC) & SUMCO Corp/ADR (SUOPY)

United Microelectronics (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) and SUMCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

6.2% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and SUMCO Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 4 1 0 2.20 SUMCO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than SUMCO Corp/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and SUMCO Corp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.36 $326.47 million N/A N/A SUMCO Corp/ADR $2.32 billion 2.29 $240.45 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SUMCO Corp/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and SUMCO Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 8.16% 5.74% 3.17% SUMCO Corp/ADR 13.04% 13.62% 7.09%

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SUMCO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats SUMCO Corp/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About SUMCO Corp/ADR

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers, as well as polycrystalline silicon. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005. SUMCO Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.