Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 35,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $460,998.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,328,746.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 179,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,938.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 321,159 shares of company stock worth $4,025,880 and sold 24,000 shares worth $379,760. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

