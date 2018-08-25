Cormark Weighs in on Macro Enterprises Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Macro Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.80 million. Macro Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Macro Enterprises stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.75.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

