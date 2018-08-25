Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Director Sells $83,023.38 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $83,023.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 123.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $12,364,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

