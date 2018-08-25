Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,938 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,004,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

OFC stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

