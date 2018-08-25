Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 14th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $232.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.