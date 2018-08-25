Costco Wholesale (COST) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the retailer an impact score of 42.9258837220274 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of COST traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $231.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,326. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $232.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

