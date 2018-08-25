Costco Wholesale (COST) Given a $255.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Argus set a $255.00 price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. ValuEngine raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.86.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

